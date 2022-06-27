Volunteers clear seven tonnes of trash from Pattinampakkam beach

Members of Dawoodi Bohra community, a large team of college students participate

Over 425 Volunteers came together on Pattinampakkam beach on Sunday for a cleanliness drive under the theme “Team Up to Clean Up. My City. My Coast. My Environment” jointly organised by the G Square group and The Hindu.

The main objective of the clean-up is to educate the public on the need to keep beaches clean as this has a direct impact on marine life in the oceans.

The volunteers, called the “Environment Protection Soldiers”, collected seven tonnes of trash which comprised discarded footwear, food wrappers, glass bottles, plastics, and polythene bags. The waste was segregated accordingly.

Among those who participated were a large group of volunteers from the Dawoodi Bohra community of Chennai and students from Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, K.K. Nagar, Chennai.

The Hindu and G Square Group will organize the next beach clean-up on July 3 at Injambakkam. The Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) is the Knowledge Partner of the event.

For queries, persons can contact 8778656539. Volunteers may register at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code.