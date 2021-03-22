Volunteers clean up beach at Thiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI

22 March 2021 01:45 IST

Volunteers of the Hare Krishna Movement on Sunday participated in a clean-up drive on Thiruvanmiyur beach.

Starting at 6 a.m., the exercise with around 30 participants went on for three hours during which 35 bags of discarded items, including plastic bottles, packaging material and glass, were removed. The garbage was sent for segregation and disposed of safely. A volunteer said they cleaned the beach once every four months.

“We could not do it during the lockdown. We resumed it today. It is part of our efforts to propagate the importance of cleanliness and protecting the environment among the public,” he said.

