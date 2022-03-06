Volunteers clean the Akkarai beach

3.20 tonnes of solid waste collected by a group of volunteers

3.20 tonnes of solid waste collected by a group of volunteers

G Square along with The Hindu organised a beach clean up drive titled “Team up to clean up My city, my coast, my environment” at Akkarai.

The beach clean up exercise, organised for the second time, saw more than 310 people participate and pitch in on Sunday from 7 a.m. onwards.

The volunteers, “green warriors of Chennai”, picked up solid waste, including plastic, footwear and glass pieces, and segregated them accordingly. Nearly 3.2 tonnes of waste was collected.

Keeping in mind the growing concern on pollution and littering, the campaign is scheduled to run till April 3, on all Sundays. Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner for the programme.

Beach clean up activities will be organised by The Hindu and G Square on March 13 at Muttukaadu, on March 20 at Kovalam, on March 27 at Injambakkam and on April 3 at Panaiyur.

Those who wish to volunteer for the beach cleaning drive can register at bit.ly/GQTHBC2. For queries, call 8778656539.