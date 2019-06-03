Volunteers clean beaches in southern parts of city

Hundreds of volunteers of different age groups cleaned up the beaches in the southern parts of the city on Sunday.

The beach clean-up drive was organised by the Environment Foundation of India (EFI). The initiative, ‘Planeteers 2019’, saw volunteers from corporates, colleges, schools and commoners including children taking part in the drive.

In celebration

Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of EFI, said the initiative was held to celebrate the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5.

Nearly 5,000 volunteers cleared garbage for a stretch of more than 10 km along the Bay of Bengal covering Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Neelankarai, he said.

As this year the World Environment Day falls on a week day, it was proposed to organise the drive in advance, he added.

R. Alagappan, a volunteer associated with EFI for more than eight years, said the corporate volunteers have been taking part in cleaning lakes and ponds in and around Perungalathur regularly and never miss the annual clean-up of beaches.

Since 2007

Mr. Krishnamurthy said when the first clean-up campaign was organised in 2007, over 300 volunteers turned up.

But this year the total volunteers who participated to remove various waste in water bodies and beaches had crossed 12,000.

This was the 12th annual beach cleaning camp by the EFI. The waste was segragated into degradable and non-degradable garbage. The non-degradable garbage which included thermocol, polythene materials, medical waste and others, collected weighed more than seven tonnes in the city.