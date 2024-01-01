GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Volunteers celebrate New Year by patching up roads in Chromepet

They filled potholes on more than 20 roads in Chromepet, including Pillayar Koil Street, Radha Nagar Main Road, and the service road of Grand Southern Trunk Road

January 01, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers of the People Awareness Association filling potholes on Pilayar Koil Street in Chromepet.

Volunteers of the People Awareness Association filling potholes on Pilayar Koil Street in Chromepet. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A group of volunteers led by social activist V. Santhanam celebrated New Year by patching up badly-damaged interior roads in Chromepet on Monday. The volunteers of the People Awareness Association filled the potholes on interior roads, which were damaged during northeast monsoon, with construction debris. Mr. Santhanam said more than 15 members of the association wanted to do useful work for residents to celebrate New Year, and they decided to patch up potholes on roads to make them safe for motorists. The volunteers patched up potholes on more than 20 roads, including Pillayar Koil Street, Radha Nagar Main Road, and the service road of Grand Southern Trunk Road.

