Volunteering Victory

What was once a barren land, today resembles of a mini forest thanks to the efforts taken by Nizhal, a trust to promote care and concern for trees in the city, members of public and volunteers of Chitlapakkam Eri Neer Vanam to transform the area abutting the eastern side bunds of the lake.

K. Bargavi, one of the volunteers of Chitlapakkam Eri Neer Vanam, says, “ The area was a barren land and nothing short of a trash yard. With the guidance from Shobha Menon and T. D. Babu, founding members of Nizhal, and support from the volunteers, we were able to do it.”

“The journey wasn’t an easy one. We had to face several challenges including damage of saplings, and fences by stray cattles and littering of trash by anti-social elements.”

After obtaining the necessary permission from the Public Works Department, Shobha and Babu came and met us and detailed about the greening project and urged to be part of the project. The work started in February 2016.

“ The forest is home to more than 250 plants including rare and indigenous species - Venn Purasu, Neer Nochi, Sarakonnai, Aavaram, Neer Marudhu, Aglaia, Kalyana Murungai, Mandharai, Punnai and Vennagu. The cultivated greenery is a fine example of community volunteering,” Harish, a volunteer

The forest has been divided into five sections - A to E for the volunteers to assemble easily and earmark volunteers for works as part of greening efforts.

Every Sunday, around five to six volunteers used to come regularly and take part in Shramdaan - cleaning the forest of trash, pruning overgrown branches, watering and taking care of the saplings and forming basins around the saplings for the water to percolate.

During summer, the volunteers used to come every alternate day and took care of the saplings. The volunteers come from Alandur, Chromepet, Guindy and Pallavaram.

Besides, we have a couple of composting points in the forest area. We convert the collected dry leaves into manure at these pits. The manure is used for these plants. In addition, we use ‘Amirtha Karaisal’, a solution like ‘Panchakaviyam’.

Apart from volunteers, college students and working professionals, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) came and took part in the caring sessions.

Besides, we have conducted tree walks for school students and members of public and have explained the benefits of cultiving a forest in a urban area and the importance of conserving the water-bodies.

The forest is like Agaramthen Tropical Dry Evergreen Forest. The native trees in the forest can withstand the dry and wet conditions for an extended period of time. Since the trees are well-adapted to the local climate, they play a major role in prevention of soil erosion, home to birds and insects and recharge the ground water, Karthick, a volunteer

The success - survival rate is due to community volunteering efforts amidst the damages by human beings and stray cattles. We will be needing more volunteers.

Speaking, T. D. Babu, says, “During one of my visits to a school in the neighbourhood, I happened to study the conditions in and around the lake. The lake bund was dumped with leftovers from the nearby eateries. The bund was used an open toilet. Though, the quality of water was not good, there was water in the lake. I asked myself why not create a bio-shield surrounding the lake?. Creating a bio-shield will prevent land abuse, protect the water -body and provide a green and enviroment. Our members, Bhuvana and Bhuvana Raj helped a lot in speaking to the authorities concerned from the Chtlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat. Besides, Chitlapakkam C. Rajendran, the then Member of Parliament, South Chennai, supported us a lot The members also played a pivotal role in arranging a meeting with the residents. “

Though, we availed the permission in the year 2012, it was only in the year February 2016, the work began. Financial crunches and misguidance delayed the project for 4 years. Before the work began, we mapped the area and decided where to plant the trees in four sections. In section A, we implemented cluster planting and section B sufficient space was earmarked.

The success - survival rate is more than 90 percent due to community efforts. The aim of Neer Vanam (Water Forest) is to strengthen the bunds, restore bio-diversity, and enhance the quality of water and the ecosystems.

This activity also prevented sewage tankers drivers from entering into the lake who used to discharge raw sewage into the lake. Besides, a police booth was set up which prevented vandalism, land abuse was prevented. As part of restoration efforts, the bund of the lake was raised, in the process, the plants got damaged, Yet the volunteers were not detered and worked in Full spirit,

We request the authorities concerned to issue a directive to the field staff to be careful when the restoration works are carried out. Besides, the bunds on the lake is going to be green. Hope they continue the project with the help from the volunteers, who have sacrificed their personal lives.