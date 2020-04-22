Volunteering effort by MCC student and his friends nears 1,500 mark

A. Daniel Riju, a student of Madras Christian College, East Tambaram, and his friends have distributed groceries to around 1,450 needy families since March 24.

A. Daniel Riju says, “We call ourselves as ‘Chennai Corona Warriors’.Our services are being supported by Milaap, a crowd funding platform. We provide groceries to the poor. We have packing centres at Tambaram, Tondiarpet, K. K. Nagar and T. Nagar to distribute the provisions.”

The group mainly focuses on daily-wagers and visually-challenged people.

The group also reaches out to those referred by Disability Welfare Commission. Students of Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College and Ethiraj College for Women are also part of our group.

The volunteers have catered to the fishing community at Kasimedu. Besides, they have extended help to iron-men and peanut vendors.

A. Daniel Riju can be contacted at 99529 01359.