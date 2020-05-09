Volunteer teams created just to help seniors

Lakshmipuram Extension Welfare Association (LEWA), Mudichur Road, West Tambaram, has constituted a team of volunteers that would be dedicated to helping the senior citizens in the colony 24 x 7.

“The team will help help the senior-citizens in buying essential items like groceries, vegetables and medicines. It will also provide assistance in case a senior needs to visit a doctor or go to a hospital. Further, the team will help in obtaining e - pass if they need to go out on account of any unavoidable situations such as the death of a known person by coordinating with Chengalpet District Collectorate, and S-11 Police Station, West Tambaram,” says T. M. Raj, president, LEWA.

The voluntary group will also arrange for electricians and plumbers and other such service professionals to attend to any repairs.

“Besides, we can collect and hand over the tokens to buy provisions from the ration shop at CTO Colony, West Tambaram. If they need, we will also get groceries for them,” says Raj.

The association has also bought packets of the concoction powder, Kabasura Kudineer from National Institute of Siddha, Tambaram Sanatorium, which was recommended by the State government recently, as it is believed to improve one’s immune system. The packets were distributed to senior citizens for free.

T. M. Raj can be contacted at 90038 26184.

Likewise Kalakshetra Colony Welfare Association at Kalakshetra Colony in Thiruvanmiyur has formed a team for the benefit of senior citizens.

“There are 15 volunteers in the group aged between 20 and 55. They will help the elders in buying provisions, vegetables and medicines. The names of the volunteers, their address and phone numbers have been shared through Google groups. The elderly people can call the volunteers any time round the clock for help and in times of distress,” says Shanthi Krishnan, the association secretary.

Shanthi Krishnan can be reached at 94440 09851.

A similar arrangement has been made by Radhakrishnan Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association at Radhakrishnan Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur to assist senior citizens.

“We have representatives for each street and they will run errands for senior citizens in buying medicines and groceries,” says M. Harsha, a committee member of the association.

M. Harsha can be contacted at 98414 07388.