Voluntary Health Services Hospital gets ventilators worth ₹75 lakh

Five high-performance ventilators, worth ₹75 lakh, were donated to the Voluntary Health Services Hospital by Thyrve Digital Health LLP, through its corporate social responsibility initiative.

A release by the city-headquartered company, providing healthcare solutions, said the five state-of-the-art units were “efficient in handling the most acute phases of respiratory distress, through recovery, and to the waning phases of the ventilation process”.

Flexible equipment

The company said while many hospitals were striving hard to ramp up their infrastructure owing to the pandemic, it observed a gap in sponsors for high-value ventilators, which could be used on a variety of patients, from newborns to geriatric adults.

Stating that VHS was providing affordable healthcare to the community, the company said that it volunteered to procure the ventilators to aid the hospital in its efforts to ramp up its intensive care unit infrastructure.