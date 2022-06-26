Voluntary Health Services gets dialysis equipment

Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy donates six dialysis machines and tables

The Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy has donated six dialysis machines and six dialysis tables to Voluntary Health Services, Taramani, on Sunday.

District governor J. Sridhar inaugurated the Rotary Chennai Hallmark Kind Centre at VHS. G. Palani, president of the Rotary Club of Chennai Galaxy, said this project, carried out at a cost of ₹48 lakh, would benefit 75 patients every week. The dialysis would be done for free, and the other necessary cost would be covered under the Tamil Nadu Government Chief Minister’s Insurance scheme.

“There is a lot of need for dialysis, and we understand that one in every 1,250 persons suffers from chronic kidney disease. The number of people requiring dialysis goes up by 10-15% each year. People also have to be on a waiting list to have access to the facility,” he said.

So far, Rotary District 3232 has provided around 140 dialysis machines in a year to several hospitals.