Voluntary groups help migrant labourers in their efforts to get back home

Rendered jobless due to the COVID - 19 pandemic, 24-year-old Idituing Nriame and his wife Renuayile Kuane, with their four-month-old infant, were desperate to go back to their home State — Assam. Their attempts to go by Shramik Special trains failed. However, the family received help from unexpected quarters.

Daniel Jacob, a human resource professional in an IT company, with the financial assistance of his friends, relatives and volunteering groups has made arrangements to send the young couple along with a group of other stranded labourers to Assam by hiring a private bus.

“We have obtained the mandatory e-pass issued by the Tamil Nadu government. They will be starting in a week. For want of funds, their journey is being put on hold. Besides, we would like to give some liquid cash to the 20 labourers. In addition, food packets will be provided and we will meet the expenses towards recharging their mobile phones,” says Daniel Jacob, a resident of Madipakkam, who also runs a charity organisation called You Are Loved.

Since the early days of the lockdown, with the help of other volunteers, he has been catering to the needs of migrant labourers by providing them with food.

“We are also helping migrant labourers by recharging their mobile phones. As most of them are running out of their savings, mobile phone recharge will help them stay connected with their families back at home,” he says.

In another instance, a group of 10 residents from Sowcarpet, has helped around 600 migrant labourers to reach Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the last 12 days.

“The fare for each traveller ranged between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000, depending on their destination. A part of it was borne by us and the remaining by the labourers,” says R. Pavan, a resident of Sowcarpet, who is an insurance consultant.

Likewise, S. Kumararaja, a resident of Velachery along with members of Kattabomman Friends Club, a voluntary group that works towards conservation of waterbodies, has helped around 50 migrant labourers to obtain an e-pass by coordinating with government officials.