Voluntary group tends to tree saplings

In spite of the COVID - 19 situation, members of Chitlapakkam Rising, a voluntary group, are tending to around 700 tree saplings planted in Chitlapakkam.

The group has been raising a green cover in some of the parks at Chitlapakkam through an afforestation method called Miyawaki.

According to Sunil Jayaram, one of the founders of the group, the parks are at Kumar Avenue in SBI Colony; Jothi Nagar (near Saint Thomas Block Development Office); and on Second Main Road (outside Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat Office).

“Chitlapakkam Rising started this initiative in October 2019. Volunteers have been tending to the saplings at periodical intervals,” says U. Udaya, a volunteer of Chitlapakkam Rising.

Native tree saplings sourced from Tiruvallur district have been planted.

The saplings include Arasamaram, Vembu and Naval. As the lockdown is in effect, Chitlapakkam Rising has got permission from Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat to visit the parks and water the saplings, say members of the voluntary group.

“In addition to watering, we also remove the wilted saplings, do some trimming and replace damaged tree guards,” says Udaya Kumar, another volunteer.