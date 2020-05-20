Volunteering Chennai

Voluntary group tends to tree saplings

Miyawaki forest at one of the parks in Chitlapakkam. Photo: special arrangement

Miyawaki forest at one of the parks in Chitlapakkam. Photo: special arrangement  

In spite of the COVID - 19 situation, members of Chitlapakkam Rising, a voluntary group, are tending to around 700 tree saplings planted in Chitlapakkam.

The group has been raising a green cover in some of the parks at Chitlapakkam through an afforestation method called Miyawaki.

According to Sunil Jayaram, one of the founders of the group, the parks are at Kumar Avenue in SBI Colony; Jothi Nagar (near Saint Thomas Block Development Office); and on Second Main Road (outside Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat Office).

“Chitlapakkam Rising started this initiative in October 2019. Volunteers have been tending to the saplings at periodical intervals,” says U. Udaya, a volunteer of Chitlapakkam Rising.

Native tree saplings sourced from Tiruvallur district have been planted.

The saplings include Arasamaram, Vembu and Naval. As the lockdown is in effect, Chitlapakkam Rising has got permission from Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat to visit the parks and water the saplings, say members of the voluntary group.

“In addition to watering, we also remove the wilted saplings, do some trimming and replace damaged tree guards,” says Udaya Kumar, another volunteer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Chennai Downtown
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 4:16:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/voluntary-group-tends-to-tree-saplings/article31631953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY