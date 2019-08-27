Voluntary efforts to restore lakes near Chennai get WRD approval

Residents of Vengaivasal near Medavakkam have found a solution to their chronic water stress. They raised money to construct a recharge well in Periyaeri, a lake that went dry early this year, through crowd-funding. The well is now used to supply water to the locality.

This was one of the outcomes after the Water Resources Department opened up, to voluntary efforts, sprucing up of waterbodies. In Kancheepuram district, the department has joined hands with residents’ associations and voluntary organisations to rejuvenate eight waterbodies. WRD officials said the department has recently received 15 applications seeking to restore lakes in various areas. Permission has been granted for such public initiatives involving lakes in Nanmangalam, Nemilicheri, Vengaivasal, Keelkattalai, Pallikaranai, Chitlapakkam, Thandalam Manjanatheri in Sriperumbudur and Devadur in Madurantakam.

T. Senthil Kumar, resident of Vengaivasal, said: “We raised ₹10 lakh to construct a 40-ft deep recharge well in Periyaeri to help raise the water table. The 101-acre lake is a source of irrigation and groundwater recharge. We found water at 10 ft depth even as construction work was in progress. The well is now supplying 2 lakh litres of water daily to the area with the support of panchayat and WRD.”

The well on the lake bed could help in groundwater recharge during the monsoon and be used for water supply during drought. The residents’ association has also formed a Chiteri Renovation Forum to crowd-fund ₹5 lakh for deepening Chiteri, another vital waterbody in the locality. “We have also represented to WRD that they should sink more recharge wells in the lake,” Mr. Kumar said.

Growing awareness

WRD officials said there was a growing awareness about restoration of waterbodies and lake volunteering during weekends. “We permit organisations to clear vegetation, strengthen bunds and desilt the water spread area. However, works such as construction of weirs would need technical assistance. A WRD engineer would be deputed during such volunteering works,” said an official. On the other hand, not all the applications granted permission translate into restoration efforts. Of the 22 voluntary works sanctioned approval in 2016, only 9 were completed.

The Department is now coordinating with the Kancheepuram district administration to process applications and ensure genuine efforts.