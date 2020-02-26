Vocational training programme begins in Vellore

Sixty women from Ranipet and Vellore districts are set to undergo four weeks’ training on ‘Front Office Management’ under the programme implemented by Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM).

Practical sessions

Launched by Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram on Wednesday, the training programme will see experts training women in softskills, handling computers and client management. Trainees will be put to test on handling clients and emergency situations at workplaces with practical sessions.

The scheme will proritise livelihood improvement with training and management. Skilled workers will be familiarised with banking operations so as to help acquire loans and advances to start business ventures.

Thiruvallur Educational Trust, a non-governmental organisation, has been roped in to provide the training.

The State government’s special scheme TNSRLM, being implemented since 2012-13, aims at building strong and vibrant institutional platforms for the poor in rural areas. The objective is to help increase their household incomes through livelihood enhancement and access to financial and other services.

Ratio of 60:40

Activities of TNSRLM are funded by the Centre and the State in the ratio of 60:40.

Identification and mobilisation of the poor into the SHG network, establishing and strengthening community organisations, social empowerment through capacity building are some features of TNSRLM. The beneficiaries are organized into active Community Based Organisations (CBOs) to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The scheme also provides financial assistance to SHGs for on-lending to help members take up economic activities and to rural youth skill development programmes.

A.R. Sivaraman, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, K. Jayakanthan, Assistant Project Officer, TNSRLM-APOs, Thirumeni and other officials participated.