VIT’s Gandhi building in Vellore gets green award

The Gandhi building block in Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) here has received platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a Hyderabad-based council that is part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

According to a press release, VIT was the first higher education institute in the State to get the platinum rating for the building. The IGBC green ratings are aimed at enabling projects to fulfil United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The platinum shield was presented to G. Viswanathan, chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), by Krithika Muthukrishnan on behalf of IGBC in the presence of VIT vice-president G. V. Selvam, president of Indian Institute of Architects, C.R. Raju and architect Sanjay Mohe .

“I hope this initiative by VIT will help the country’s efforts in building a more sustainable nation as envisioned by sustainable development goals and COP26. Many Indian higher education institutions with large campuses and unique geographic locations may become conservatories of local biodiversity by little effort,” Mr. Vishwanathan said.

“Dotted with various native tree species with large lawns, the Gandhi building on VIT’s Vellore campus has vast open spaces, adequate ventilation, natural lighting, perforated facade, courtyards, atriums, and corridors. The building has a radiant cooling with an indirect evaporative cooling system that satisfies the cooling needs of the studio-type classrooms, corridors, seminar halls and laboratories in the building. The building was envisioned by VIT and designed by Mindspace Architects. Green building rating was facilitated by Green Sketch Consultants,” the release added.