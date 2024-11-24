 />

Vital roads are yet to be linked to the Ambattur railway station subway

Published - November 24, 2024 10:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A risk: The commuters still use the level crossing at the Ambattur railway station.

A risk: The commuters still use the level crossing at the Ambattur railway station.

There are many residential colonies on both sides of the Ambattur railway station. Besides hundreds of commuters, residents of these colonies use the level crossing gate no. 6. Southern Railway and the State Highways Department have constructed a subway to replace the level crossing. But the Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road and K.K. Road have not been linked to the subway yet. This means the commuters still use the level crossing, risking their lives. The Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road has several shops and vegetable markets that cause traffic jams. There have been incidents of commuters having been knocked down by the trains while crossing the tracks. The roads have several schools, and the students and their parents find it difficult to access the subway. Residents want the Highways Department to connect the two roads with the subway at the earliest.

T. Gunaseelan, Ambattur.

Railways responds:

A senior official of Southern Railway says the work on linking both sides of the subway will begin soon and it will be completed in 15 months.

Exorbitant fees

The Tambaram Corporation has demanded ₹10,000 for the transfer of the title of a property acquired recently. It appears that the charges are based on the registered value of the property. The fee amounts to seeking a ‘fair’ share of the purchase price. For a mere name transfer, this amount is exorbitant. Even the Greater Chennai Corporation does not charge any fee for the name transfer. The Tambaram Corporation should revise its measures to earn revenue.

V.S. Jayaraman, Chromepet.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

