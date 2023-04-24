ADVERTISEMENT

VIT- The Hindu webinar on architecture on April 26

April 24, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A webinar on “Architecture – A Foundation For Creative Success”, jointly presented by Vellore Institute Of Technology’s School Of Architecture and The Hindu Education Plus will be held from 5 p.m. on April 26 as part of their career counselling series.

At the webinar, Ravikumar Narayan, Landscape Architect, Ravikumar & Associates, Chennai, will speak on “Architecture & Beyond - A Green Perspective”. Benny Kuriakose, Benny Kuriakose & Associates, Architectural Designers & Conservation Consultants, Chennai, will address on “The Future of Architectural Profession”. 

Devi Prasad. N, Design Chair, School of Architecture (VSPARC), VIT, Vellore, will be focussing on “Application Based Contemporary Design Education in Architecture”. 

Chandar Seetharaman, Director, CS Designs Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, will speak on “Career Path In Interior Design and Architecture”. 

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To participate in the webinar, please visit and register https://bit.ly/427ZDqP or scan the QR code.

