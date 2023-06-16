VIT signs MoU with six European and UK Universities

June 16, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - VELLORE

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with six top European and UK Universities.

These universities include the Leibniz University of Hannover; University of Stuttgart, Germany; Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm, Sweden; Dublin City University, Ireland; City University of London and Cranfield University, UK for exchange programmes for faculty and students.

They would also jointly organise conferences, workshops, training programmes and symposia, and the initiation of joint-funded research programmes. VIT founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan, recently signed the MoUs on behalf of VIT with the rectors and presidents of the respective European institutions.

“VIT is happy to be a partner of these renowned European and UK institutions because it shared common subject areas for research and development,” he said. During the visit, he also met the Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra at the Indian Embassy in Dublin to establish academic and research co-operation with the Irish Higher Education Institutions and industries in the areas of engineering and technology.

