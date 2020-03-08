VIT ranked top private institution for engg. and technology in India

VELLORE

08 March 2020

It ranks among the top 450 universities in the world

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is number one private institution in India for Engineering and Technology as per the QS subject ranking, 2020. The university was ranked among the top 450 universities in the world by the QS World University Rankings, an annual publication of university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Limited, United Kingdom.

Compared to last year

VIT moved up 150 positions from last year’s standing in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) to make the top 10 in India.

The university climbed up 50 ranks in Computer Science and Information Systems (CS&IS) and Chemistry subjects. Chemical Engineering, Mechanical and Manufacturing have made the QS Subject Ranking for the first time, being ranked within the top 350 and 450 respectively.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020, compiled every year to help prospective students identify leading universities in a particular subject, cover a total of 48 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas.

Global surveys

Research citations, along with results of major global surveys of employers and academicians are used to rank universities.

VIT has been recognised as an Institution of Eminence by Government of India. It has also been ranked as number one private university for innovation by Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), Government of India.