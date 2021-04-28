VIT offers hostel as care centre

CHENNAI

28 April 2021 01:14 IST

It has 875 beds, water and power facilities, says release

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, has agreed to offer its hostel block, with 875 beds, to be converted into a COVID-19 care centre.

According to a release, the building has adequate facilities, including uninterrupted power and water supply, lift service and a public address system.

A. John Louis, Chengalpattu Collector, and Priya Raj, Deputy Director of Health, along with other officials, visited the VIT Chennai campus on April 13 to examine the facilities available for setting up the COVID-19 care centre.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the VIT gave its hostel block to be used as a quarantine centre from May 8 to September 5. Nearly 375 rooms were allotted for accommodating more than 38,453 returnees to Tamil Nadu from other countries.