VIT founder-chancellor felicitated for getting honorary doctorate

G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), was felicitated in the city on Sunday for receiving an honorary doctorate from the State University of New York.

He got the honorary doctorate at the Binghamton University’s convocation held recently in the United States. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said: “He had served as an MP, MLA, and a Minister too but very few people like him step away from politics and dedicate their life for the cause of education.” His love for the Tamil language is well known, and he relentlessly strives to promote the language even today, he added.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, read out Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s message that said: “Not only was Mr. Viswanathan a great educationist, but also someone who had greatly contributed to the State government.”

In an event organised by Tamil Iyakkam, Mr. Viswanathan said: “If there is growth in the education sector, there will be overall growth for the country, and education can be the only way to wipe out poverty.” VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and T.K. Rangarajan of the CPI (M) also spoke on the occasion.

