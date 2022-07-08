VIT engineering entrance examinations results announced

Online counselling for admission has also commenced

Online counselling for admission has also commenced

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Friday declared the results for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE). Candidates can check their results on www.vit.ac.in.

According to a press release, online counselling for admission also commenced on Friday. Candidates who secured a rank within 1 lakh are eligible to participate in the counselling process, scheduled from July 8 to August 8. Those who secured over 1 lakh rank are eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. Details are available on the VIT website.

The VITEEE, for various B. Tech programmes, was held between June 30 and July 6 as a proctored computer-based test in 119 cities in the country, and abroad. VIT encourages applicants to participate in the online counselling and offers choices to ensure allotment. Classes are likely to commence in the second week of September 2022, the release said.

Under the G.V. School Development Programme (GVSDP), Central and State Board Class XII exam toppers would be given a 100% tuition fee waiver for all four years of the course. Candidates with rank up to 50 would be given a 75% tuition fee waiver and those with ranks between 51 to 100 would be given 50% tuition fee waiver. Candidates with rank between 101 to 1,000 would be given 25% tuition fee waiver.

STARS scheme

The Class XII district toppers (one boy, one girl) in all districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who studied in government schools in rural areas, would be given a 100% fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fee under the Support The Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) scheme, the release added.