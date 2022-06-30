VIT engineering entrance examination begins

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) for B.Tech. programmes of VIT in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, Bhopal, is being held from Thursday.

According to a press release, the examinations, which will be held till July 6, are proctored computer-based tests that are organised in 119 cities across the country and in Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Qatar. The results will be announced on July 8 and online admission counselling will begin on the same day.

Applicants within one lakh rank are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes in the counselling, scheduled from July 8 to August 6. For ranks 1 to 20,000, the counselling will be held between July 8 and 11; 20,001 to 45,000 from July 18 - 20; 45,001 to 70,000 (July 26 - 28); 70,001 to 1,00,000 (August 4 - 6).

Applicants who secure more than one lakh rank are eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. The classes are likely to commence in the second week of September 2022. VIT vice-presidents Sekar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rambabu Kodali, and Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan supervised the entrance examination at the VIT Vellore campus on Thursday.

Under the G V School Development Programme (GVSDP), Central and State board Plus Two exam toppers will be given 100% fee waiver for all four years. Candidates with ranks up to 50 will be given 75% tuition fee waiver, those with ranks 51 to 100 will get 50% tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 1,000 would be given 25% tuition fee waiver.

The Plus Two district toppers (one boy and one girl) in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who studied in government schools in rural areas will be given 100% fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme, the release said.