Chennai

VIT develops 3D printed heart valve

Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, has developed a heart valve using 3D printing technology.

Specialised biopolymers, similar to human tissue, were used to manufacture the valve.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with the Centre for Automation and School of Mechanical Engineering at the institute. Chennai-based heart surgeon Sanjay Cherian displayed a working prototype of the valve.

The institute was in the process of patenting the product and testing it to confirm its biocompatibility, efficacy and durability, a release added.


