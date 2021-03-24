VIT conducts third moot court contest virtually

Teams from 30 institutions participate

Teams from 30 educational institutions across the country participated in the third moot court competition organised by the VIT School of Law (VITSOL), VIT Chennai, conducted online recently.

Inaugurating the event, Justice S. Baskaran, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission and former Madras High Court judge, stressed on the importance of moot courts as they enable students to develop advocacy skills. A good legal education was essential for the administration of justice, he said.

The team from School of Law, Christ (deemed to be university), Bengaluru, was adjudged the winner and was given a cash prize of ₹15,000, while the team from Alliance University School of Law was adjudged the runner-up and won a prize of ₹10,000. School of Excellence in Law, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, was chosen for the ‘Best Memorial’ award and Symbiosis Law School, Pune, was given ‘Second Best Memorial’ award. Aaron Alvares and M. Srinidhi from School of Law, Christ (deemed to be university), were adjudged ‘Best Speaker’ and ‘Second Best Speaker’. During the valedictory session, Justice G.R. Swaminathan, Madras High Court, spoke on the need to maintain poise in the moot court. VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan elaborated on the importance of studying Constitutional law to help understand the nuances of the federal character of the Constitution of India.

V.S. Kanchana Bhaskaran, VIT Chennai’s pro-chancellor, and M. Gandhi, dean, VITSOL, also participated.