VIT-Chennai’s Vibrance 2024 sports and cultural fest to begin on March 6

March 05, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Chennai

Over 22,000 students are expected to participate in Vibrance 2024, a cultural and sports festival, hosted by Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai (VIT-Chennai). The four-day event, which will begin on March 6, will be inaugurated by cricketer Dinesh Karthik. Over ₹10 lakh in prize money will be awarded to the winners.

Speaking at a press meet, Sekar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT, said: “The special feature of the 8th edition of the festival is that colleges from Japan, Brazil, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Poland, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia are also participating.”

Rajasekaran V., director (student welfare), VIT-Chennai, said: “The entire event is organised by the students, while we only facilitate the process. Over 500 students are involved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 cultural and 40 different sports events have been scheduled. Performances involving Shreya Ghoshak, Andrea Jeremiah, Jonita Gandhi, and Shraey Khanna have also been planned. Actor Sonu Sood will be the chief guest for the valedictory event on March 9. A t-shirt commemorating the fest was launched at the press meet.

P.K. Manoharan, additional registrar, VIT, Chennai, said the institution would offer new courses in the upcoming academic year – B. Tech Computer Science Engineering Cyber Security, B.Sc Economics, and M.Sc Applied Psychology (integrated course).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.