VIT Chennai signs pact with electronics firm to develop advanced motor technology

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai has announced a collaboration with Vijaya Electronics, Chennai, to develop a cutting-edge DC motor for a specific application. The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Agreement on November 26.

According to a press release, under this partnership, VIT Chennai will contribute its advanced research and intellectual expertise in Permanent Magnet Brushless DC Motor technology, while Vijaya Electronics will leverage its manufacturing capabilities to bring the motor design to life. The motor, designed for high efficiency, low noise, and optimal performance, is expected to have a transformative impact on its targeted application sector.

The MoA signing was attended by G.V. Selvam, Vice President of VIT Chennai; Prof. T. Thyagarajan, Pro Vice Chancellor; S. P. Thyagarajan, Advisor to Chancellor; and Lenin N C, Professor, School of Electrical Engineering at VIT, who is also the inventor of the motor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.