VIT Chennai announces cultural and sports fest ‘Vibrance’ from March 2

February 28, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai campus, will hold the seventh edition of its national cultural and sports fest titled ‘Vibrance’ from March 2 to 4. It is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from across the country. The fest is being resumed after a break due to the pandemic.

The three-day fest will host Benny Dayal, Sonu Nigam, and other artists in pro-shows every evening. A student representative of VIT said the line-up for the pro-shows was designed to appeal to students from across the country and they had already received over 6,500 registrations.

Sekar Viswanathan, vice president, VIT, told journalists in Chennai that cricketer Shivam Dube would inaugurate the fest and actors Prasanna and Sneha would be present as the chief guests for the valedictory function.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This fest has been conceived by the students and will have a cultural performance by student representatives from every state,” said Rajasekaran V., director, student welfare, VIT Chennai. Over 150 cultural and 40 sports events will be conducted during ‘Vibrance’ with the involvement of 46 clubs and over 150 colleges are expected to attend, he said.

Those who wish to attend the fest must register by buying passes. Students from external colleges must compulsorily register for at least one event to enter the fest. A T-shirt commemorating the fest was launched at the press meet.

“VIT is a mini-India with students from many states and has also received the gold rated green campus award,” said P.K. Manoharan, additional registrar, VIT, Chennai.