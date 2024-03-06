ADVERTISEMENT

VIT, Chennai and The Hindu Education Plus to present a webinar on power of psychology on March 10

March 06, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The webinar is part of career counselling series

The Hindu Bureau

VIT, Chennai along with The Hindu Education Plus will present a webinar titled, ‘The Power of Psychology in Indian Society’ on March 10 at 11.30 a.m. as part of career counselling series.

S. P. Thyagarajan, Professor and Advisor to Chancellor, VIT Chennai, will deliver a talk on ‘Insights into Psychology and Charting its future’.

Caven S. Mcloughlin, Emeritus Professor, Lifespan Development and Educational Sciences, Kent State University, Ohio, USA, will share insights on ‘Psychology in Everyday Life’.

Moreover, professors from VIT’s School of Social Sciences and Languages will participate in the webinar. Vijayabanu U, Assistant Professor will elaborate on ‘Psychology for the Lifespan’ and Maya Rathnasabapathy, Associate Professor Senior will discuss ‘Psychology at the Workplace’.

The webinar will be moderated by Sujatha R, Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3T2RpwZ or scan the QR code.

