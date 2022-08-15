VIT celebrates 75 years of Independence

Amend rules to make children from 3 to 18 years eligible for free education: VIT Chancellor

Good quality education should reach all sections of the society to make the country an advanced nation, said Justice Doraiswamy Raju, former Judge of the Supreme Court, on Monday. According to a press release, speaking at the 75 years of Independence celebrations on the VIT campus in Vellore, Justice Raju said good quality education should be provided to all eligible youngsters in the country. Students should work hard to take the country to the next level and make India an advanced nation. They should also work hard to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, who took part in our country’s struggle for freedom. “Educational institutions should play a significant role in taking education to all sections of the society,” he said. After hoisting the national flag, G. Viswanathan, chancellor, VIT, said India has been one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“We have to increase productivity in all sectors so that India can compete with developed nations in the world. India has a demographic advantage of having a sizeable population of youngsters and to take advantage of it, the State and Centre should provide good quality education to all eligible youngsters,” he said. Citing the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act which mandates free education to children from 6 to 14 years of age, the Chancellor suggested that the age of children eligible for free education should be revised as 3 to 18 years and he hoped that the Government will consider his appeal. VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice-chancellor, Mr. Rambabu Kodali, pro-vice chancellor, S. Narayanan, registrar T. Jayabarathi, faculty, staff and students participated.