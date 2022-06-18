VIT alumnus secures All India 5th rank in UPSC civil services examinations

Vellore Institute of Technology | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Utkarsh Dwivedi from Vellore Institute of Technology has secured All India fifth rank in the civil services examinations

An alumnus of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, Utkarsh Dwivedi, has secured All India fifth rank in the civil services examinations for which results were announced recently.

According to a press release, Mr. Dwivedi, a native Uttar Pradesh, belongs to the 2014 batch of B.Tech Mechanical Engineering at VIT.

He thanked his parents, friends, and family for being with him during tough times. “The kind of exposure I got at VIT through various fests, clubs and chapters, and friends across states is unparalleled. Also, the rigorous curriculum during my engineering college days helped me understand the value of hard work,” he said.

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan congratulated Mr. Dwivedi for securing all India fifth rank in UPSC civil service exam and wished him all success in his future endeavors, the release added.