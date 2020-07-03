Viswanathan’s pat for police personnel

Outgoing City Commissioner A.K Viswanathan thanked the police personnel for standing in forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In a farewell letter, Mr. Viswanathan appreciated the police personnel for being courteous with the public and appealed to them to continue the good work.

“In the last three years, through excellent contribution of personnel, the public has strong confidence in us. To achieve that feat, everyone from police constables to officers worked hard and had shown their mettle in many ways.”

“I recalled the efforts you have taken for successful implementation of CCTV and other innovative technologies to make Chennai the safest city in the country,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

He added: “Following our advice to treat members of the public the way we expect them to treat us, personnel behaved well with them. We are aware that the love and affection towards us have multiplied.

“In challenging times, such as a COVID-19 outbreak, police personnel stood in the forefront and their families extended full support to them. he wrote while thanking the police personnel and appreciating their efforts.

“At the time of parting from you, I reiterate you to be responsible, dutiful and cordial with the public,” said Mr.Viswanathan in his message.