Viswanathan’s pat for police personnel

Outgoing City Commissioner A.K Viswanathan thanked the police personnel for standing in forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In a farewell letter, Mr. Viswanathan appreciated the police personnel for being courteous with the public and appealed to them to continue the good work.
“In the last three years, through excellent contribution of personnel, the public has strong confidence in us. To achieve that feat, everyone from police constables to officers worked hard and had shown their mettle in many ways.”
“I recalled the efforts you have taken for successful implementation of CCTV and other innovative technologies to make Chennai the safest city in the country,” said Mr. Viswanathan.
He added: “Following our advice to treat members of the public the way we expect them to treat us, personnel behaved well with them. We are aware that the love and affection towards us have multiplied.
“In challenging times, such as a COVID-19 outbreak, police personnel stood in the forefront and their families extended full support to them. he wrote while thanking the police personnel and appreciating their efforts.
“At the time of parting from you, I reiterate you to be responsible, dutiful and cordial with the public,” said Mr.Viswanathan in his message.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath