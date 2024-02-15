ADVERTISEMENT

Visually impaired students stage protest seeking employment

February 15, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Over 300 visually impaired students on Wednesday staged a protest in Chennai seeking employment.

People from various districts had assembled near the Kodambakkam bridge at around 10 a.m. seeking 1% reservation in government teacher posts. “We are only asking for employment, nothing more. Why is the State [government] ignoring us?,” asked R. Dhanalakshmi, a member of the College Students’ and Graduates’ Association for the Blind.

Apart from employment, they also sought jobs for visually impaired persons under the Teachers’ Eligibility Test and the Tamil Nadu Public Service Examination.

The indefinite hunger strike launched by five protestors entered its third day. “Every day, the police forcibly remove us from the protest site and leave us near the highway, in the outskirts of the city, at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.,” said another member of the association.

In 2013, when the DMK was in the Opposition, they had promised to grant us employment, but now no step towards that direction has been taken, added Ms. Dhanalakshmi.

The protesting students were forcibly removed from the site by the police after an hour of protest, and were detained at a wedding hall. They were later released.

The protestors have decided to continue their agitation until their demands are met.

