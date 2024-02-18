Visually impaired students’ protest enters fifth day

February 18, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Chennai

Visually impaired students staged a protest for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, demanding the fulfilment of 1% employment quota for them in teacher posts.

Four other visually impaired persons have been on an indefinite hunger strike for a week now. “We had met Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan to fulfil our demands but nothing has come of it yet as she has to meet the Chief Minister regarding this,” said Aranga Raja, a member of the College Students and Graduates’ Association Of The Blind.

As many as 120 people protested in T. Nagar and were detained in a wedding hall by the police. “Why is it that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who holds the Differently Abled Welfare portfolio, has not come forward to speak with us? It is always the Social Welfare Minister who holds talks. Where is our Minister,” he asked.

The Differently Abled Welfare Department released a government order on July 24, 2023, asking all departments to identify posts to be filled by disabled persons through special recruitment drives and examinations. Among other demands, the students also urged the government to provide jobs for visually impaired persons under the Teachers’ Eligibility Test and the Tamil Nadu Public Service Examination.

