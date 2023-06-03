Visually impaired students from Chennai take up a course in robotics

June 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around fifty students from schools in Chennai who are visually impaired had a unique learning experience over the last month.

The Samagra Shiksha, Chennai , initiated a beginners course in robotics for these students, which was conducted by Propeller Technologies, Awakers Foundation, and SoftHelp.

“We have been working on how to simplify STEM for students who are visually impaired and have developed a robotics kit for them, which was used as a part of this course. The students we worked with had excellent understanding and focus and were extremely interested in learning,” said Aashik Rahman, CEO, Propeller Technologies. Through the 100-hour course that was spread across last month, the STEM curriculum emphasised imagination, design thinking, structure building, and how they can work together as a team.

S. Mars, Chennai Chief Educational Officer, said that the course was initiated to ensure that visually impaired students had enriching sessions during their summer vacation and that they hoped to continue with similar programmes in the future.

“Since we now have an understanding of how to analyse issues and come up with solutions through robotics, I hope to work on something that will help people who are visually impaired or have low vision detect obstacles in their path through sensors,” said S. Sonali, a class VIII student who attended the course.

M. Aarthi, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, hoped that the projects these students were coming up with following the STEM and robotics course could be incubated and mentored, as it would be a great source of encouragement.

