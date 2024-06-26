Visually-impaired people stage protest seeking withdrawal of online application for bus pass

Visually-impaired persons staged a protest on Wednesday demanding that bus passes be issued offline in Chennai on Wednesday.

Protesting in front of the Directorate of Welfare of the Differently-Abled, they said that filling up the form requires attaching seven documents to get a bus pass. “The form asks for ration card, Aadhaar card, bonafide certificate which most people would not have as they would be unemployed or uneducated,” said Solomon Murugan, a member of the College Students and Graduates’ Association Of The Blind.

Usually, the visually-impaired people would visit the District Revenue Office of their area with their differently-abled identification card and get it certified to get a pass. “Today, the e-Sevai centre takes almost ₹180 to fill the form and if the server is not working we have to visit the centre another day. There wasn’t any awareness campaign conducted regarding the switch to online nor is the website accessible to us,” said Chockalingam, another protestor and added that the protest was also to record that no announcement regarding their employment in government jobs was made in the Assembly session too.

