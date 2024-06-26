GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visually-impaired people stage protest seeking withdrawal of online application for bus pass

Published - June 26, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Visually-impaired persons staged a protest on Wednesday demanding that bus passes be issued offline in Chennai on Wednesday.

Protesting in front of the Directorate of Welfare of the Differently-Abled, they said that filling up the form requires attaching seven documents to get a bus pass. “The form asks for ration card, Aadhaar card, bonafide certificate which most people would not have as they would be unemployed or uneducated,” said Solomon Murugan, a member of the College Students and Graduates’ Association Of The Blind.

Usually, the visually-impaired people would visit the District Revenue Office of their area with their differently-abled identification card and get it certified to get a pass. “Today, the e-Sevai centre takes almost ₹180 to fill the form and if the server is not working we have to visit the centre another day. There wasn’t any awareness campaign conducted regarding the switch to online nor is the website accessible to us,” said Chockalingam, another protestor and added that the protest was also to record that no announcement regarding their employment in government jobs was made in the Assembly session too.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.