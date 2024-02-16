ADVERTISEMENT

Visually impaired people protest near Guindy Railway Station 

February 16, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 100 visually impaired people on Friday staged a protest near Guindy Railway Station blocking the road and urging the State government to meet their charter of demands, including 1% reservation in government teacher posts. 

They were protesting from Monday demanding preference in government jobs, direct recruitment into teaching posts. They protested on arterial roads in Kodambakkam, Vepery and other places to draw the attention of the government. Police evicted them forcibly. 

In continuation of their agitation, they squatted on Race Course Road near Guindy Railway Station on Friday morning as a result of which traffic was affected. They shouted slogans reiterating their demands. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officials urged them to disperse since the public and vehicular traffic were affected. Since they refused to budge, police forcibly removed them and arrested them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US