Visually impaired people protest near Guindy Railway Station 

February 16, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Over 100 visually impaired people on Friday staged a protest near Guindy Railway Station blocking the road and urging the State government to meet their charter of demands, including 1% reservation in government teacher posts. 

They were protesting from Monday demanding preference in government jobs, direct recruitment into teaching posts. They protested on arterial roads in Kodambakkam, Vepery and other places to draw the attention of the government. Police evicted them forcibly. 

In continuation of their agitation, they squatted on Race Course Road near Guindy Railway Station on Friday morning as a result of which traffic was affected. They shouted slogans reiterating their demands. 

Police officials urged them to disperse since the public and vehicular traffic were affected. Since they refused to budge, police forcibly removed them and arrested them.

