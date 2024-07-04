Visually-impaired continue protest seeking employment

The members of National Federation of the Blind, Tamil Nadu, continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday in Chennai demanding employment.

Babu, the president of the federation said, “We have all completed our book binding course that the government provides but no recruitment for the posts have been done since 2016 till 2023. Now the government has also planned to shut down the bookbinding centre, where would we go?”

Over 60 visually impaired people protested outside the Directorate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled with five demands, chief among them being employment. “We also urge the government to open the braille press which had been running in the Government Higher Secondary School for the Visually Impaired in Poonamallee,” added Mr. babu.

They further stated that by reopening the press, two posts for the visually impaired would open thereby providing employment. “One fitter post should be opened for conducting repairs on the press,” they added. Talks with the department in finding a solution are ongoing.