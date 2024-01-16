Visitors flag absence of rest area and low accessibility at Chennai Book Fair

January 16, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Chennai

Inaccessibility, low ventilation, and lack of rest areas were some of the few problems that the visitors of the 47th Chennai Book Fair faced when shopping for their books.

While it’s almost a 1-km walk from the gate to the venue inside the YMCA grounds at Nandanam, senior citizens and persons with disabilities find it cumbersome to navigate through the crowds with no help.

Chittu Thigarajan, 68, who visited the book fair for the first time with her family, was seated at the entrance after walking half-way through the venue. “The lack of a rest area makes it difficult, as I cannot accompany my grandchildren to every stall. At least putting a chair outside every stall, where we could rest for a bit, would be useful,” she said.

It is a common sight to see people sitting down in the gaps between the aisle of stalls before carrying on through the 900-stall fair.

P.G. Sabarish, who is disabled and gets around in a wheelchair, found it difficult to go inside any stall and was unable to browse any of the titles on offer. “We visited about five stalls before leaving. Even at the big publishers’ stalls, I couldn’t enter. If I spotted any book that piqued my interest, my parents would bring it to me,” said the 16-year-old, who purchased a book on the Amazon forests.

Many visitors also felt that the shortened timings had negatively affected their experience at the fair. “Before, the fair opened at 11 a.m. on all days. Some of us wait all year to purchase books from the fair due to the discounted prices. This time, it has become difficult to visit due to the massive crowd, which also impacts ventilation,” said Myvizhi Selvi, a customer.

S. Namburajan, State vice-president, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said since the book fair’s inception in 1977, the lack of accessibility options had been constant. “A buggy cart service for the people to get to the venue would be good, and tactile strips for visually impaired persons would be welcome,” he said.

