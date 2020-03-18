Visitors’ entry barred in prisons

The Prison department has clamped down a ban on entry of visitors at the Central prisons and sub-jails, to avoid coronavirus infection.

A noticeboard has been put up outside the Central Prison in Bagayam, Vellore on Tuesday, making it clear that advocates, relatives and guests of prisoners would not allowed for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Prison department has sent a departmental note advising the prison authorities to take additional care of the inmates and raise awareness among prisoners on handwashing. According to the note, the officials have been instructed to disinfect the prison premises frequently and ask the prisoners to keep the environment clean.

New prisoners would be lodged in the prison after a thorough medical check up and those with cough, fever and other related symptoms of a viral infection would be isolated.

Doctors teams have been formed to examine the prisoners and provide them necessary treatment inside the prison itself.

In case they need hospital admission, respected Government Hospitals should be intimated through the prison warder/ superintendent, the note read.