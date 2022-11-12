Vishjet launches air ambulance service

Vishjet India Pvt. Ltd. has launched its operations in Chennai to provide air ambulance and charter services.

Preeti Lamba, COO of Vishjet, said there is tremendous potential and opportunities to contribute towards the growth of the private air charter segment. “Our first aircraft is a U.S. manufactured King Air C 90, which is a six-seater twin turboprop equipped for medical transfers and for executive charters. The next aircraft we will add to our fleet is Learjet 45 XR with a seating capacity of eight,” she added.

Srinidhi Chidambaram, vice-president (health communications), Apollo Hospitals, said: “We have had patients with critical cardiac issues who have been flown in from countries like Iraq. There were conjoined twins who needed emergency surgery and were transported through an air ambulance and got a new lease of life.”

