Vishjet launches air ambulance service

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 12, 2022 21:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishjet India Pvt. Ltd. has launched its operations in Chennai to provide air ambulance and charter services.

Preeti Lamba, COO of Vishjet, said there is tremendous potential and opportunities to contribute towards the growth of the private air charter segment. “Our first aircraft is a U.S. manufactured King Air C 90, which is a six-seater twin turboprop equipped for medical transfers and for executive charters. The next aircraft we will add to our fleet is Learjet 45 XR with a seating capacity of eight,” she added.

Srinidhi Chidambaram, vice-president (health communications), Apollo Hospitals, said: “We have had patients with critical cardiac issues who have been flown in from countries like Iraq. There were conjoined twins who needed emergency surgery and were transported through an air ambulance and got a new lease of life.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkatachalam Murugan, Protector of Emigrants, Ministry of External Affairs, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
air transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app