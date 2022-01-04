Vishal urges HC to drop his name from suit

CHENNAI

04 January 2022

Silambarasan had filed a suit against producer Michael Royappan

The Madras High Court on Monday decided to take a call on January 19 on an application by actor Vishal Krishna to delete his name from a civil suit preferred by actor T.R. Silambarasan, seeking ₹1 crore in damages from film producer C. Michael Royappan for having allegedly levelled baseless allegations against him.

When the matter was listed before Justice Abdul Quddhose, Mr. Vishal’s counsel Krishna Ravindran told the court that the suit, filed in 2019, was an abuse of process of law as far as his client was concerned.

No relief sought

He said that his client had been named as one of the defendants in the suit although no relief as such had been sought against him.

The counsel said that actor Vishal had only been accused of interfering in a dispute between the plaintiff and the producer in his capacity as the office-bearer of South Indian Artistes Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam.

Since his tenure had ended and he was no more an office-bearer now, his name must be deleted from the suit, Mr. Ravindran said.

However, when the plaintiff’s counsel could not be heard properly during the virtual hearing, the judge decided to adjourn the matter to January 19 for passing appropriate orders.

Relationship between Mr. Silambarasan and Mr. Royappan had soured after their movie AnbanavanAsaradhavanAdangadhavan bombed at the box office.