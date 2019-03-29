Vishal injured while filming in Turkey

Actor Vishal was injured in an accident during the shoot of his upcoming film in Cappadocia, Turkey.

The accident occurred during the filming of an action sequence which involved a high-speed chase. The actor was on a four-wheeler ATV bike and was thrown off the vehicle during a sharp turn, according to a release sent to media houses. He sustained injuries on his legs and arms. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital and treated for the same. The untitled film, which is being directed by Sundar C., had commenced shooting in Turkey last week. The film team will reportedly shoot there for around 50 days.

Vishal’s last release was Sandakozhi 2 and he has also been hosting a talk show on television called Sun Naam Oruvar. Earlier this month, the actor got engaged to Anisha Alla Reddy.