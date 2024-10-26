ADVERTISEMENT

VIS Inter-School Football Tournament to begin today

Published - October 26, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellore International School (VIS) and The Hindu will conduct the VIS Inter-School Football Tournament, an Under-16 tourney for athletes from 32 schools across Chennai from Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raman Vijayan, former international footballer and coach is the guest of honour. The teams will battle it out on the ground in 64 matches for the ultimate prize — the Championship Trophy. This tournament promises to be a one-of-a-kind event, bringing together budding footballers from some of the best schools in Chennai. The matches will unfold on the grounds of VIS campus nestled in Kayar, near Kelambakkam, off OMR in Chennai from 10.30 a.m. It’s a chance for young athletes to showcase their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a fiercely competitive environment.

The champion team will take home a prize of ₹75,000, while the runner-up will be awarded ₹25,000. The tournament is a golden opportunity for aspiring footballers to gain recognition and hone their skills in a highly competitive setting.

The tournament is a celebration of youth, sportsmanship, and the passion for football. Schools interested in participating are encouraged to register early. Don’t miss the chance to compete against the best young athletes in Chennai. For more details, contact 89392 83283 or email events@thehindu.co.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US