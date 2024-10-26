VIS Inter-School Football Tournament to begin today

The Vellore International School (VIS) and The Hindu will conduct the VIS Inter-School Football Tournament, an Under-16 tourney for athletes from 32 schools across Chennai from Sunday.

Raman Vijayan, former international footballer and coach is the guest of honour. The teams will battle it out on the ground in 64 matches for the ultimate prize — the Championship Trophy. This tournament promises to be a one-of-a-kind event, bringing together budding footballers from some of the best schools in Chennai. The matches will unfold on the grounds of VIS campus nestled in Kayar, near Kelambakkam, off OMR in Chennai from 10.30 a.m. It’s a chance for young athletes to showcase their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a fiercely competitive environment.

The champion team will take home a prize of ₹75,000, while the runner-up will be awarded ₹25,000. The tournament is a golden opportunity for aspiring footballers to gain recognition and hone their skills in a highly competitive setting.

The tournament is a celebration of youth, sportsmanship, and the passion for football. Schools interested in participating are encouraged to register early. Don’t miss the chance to compete against the best young athletes in Chennai. For more details, contact 89392 83283 or email events@thehindu.co.in.