Virus toll in Puducherry goes up to 48

PUDUCHERRY

31 July 2020 00:12 IST

L-G calls for increased focus on treatment and patient care

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory went up to 48 with the death of a 51-year-old man at the IGMCRI on Thursday.

With 122 new cases reported on Thursday, the aggregate case numbers in the UT stood at 3,293. In all, 84 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

The active cases totalled 1,292, including 157 patients in home quarantine, while the number of patients recovered and discharged so far aggregated 1,953.

Advertising

Advertising

The infection rate came down to 15.5% with the new cases detected while testing 735 samples. The fatality was 1.5%. Of the new cases, Puducherry accounted for 114 and Karaikal eight.

Of the total 37,999 samples tested so far, 33,991 were found to be negative and the results of screening of the remaining samples were awaited.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, who visited the COVID war room, called for increased focus on treatment and patient care.

The control room, supervised by T. Arun, Health Secretary, would guide targeted interventions in the field involving nodal officers, PHCs, police stations and municipality and revenue officials.

“The control room shall also be one common resource of all information, progress and analysis concerning COVID management in the UT as a whole. It will serve as a operations, analysis and training room,” Ms. Bedi said.

Besides, the National Informatics Centre and health teams would collaborate to ensure faster and comprehensive usage of IT tolls by all PHCs.