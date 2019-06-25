Virugambakkam road needs mending

Though two months have gone by since the completion of sewage pipe-laying work by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage (CMWSSB) Board on the 80-Feet Road in Virugambakkam, near Avichi Higher Secondary School, the road still looks messy, with mounds of dug-up soil lying in front of many houses.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is yet to kickstart work on relaying the road.

“Layers of blue metal have been laid to level the dug-up portions of the road. But this is doing more harm to motorists as they skid and injure themselves. Moreover, the road is dimly-lit as the branches of avenue trees are overgrown and block the light from street lamps and

the unevenness of the stretch is not clearly visible,” says K. Saravanan, a resident of Virugambakkam.

The 80-Feet-Road is an approach road to many schools in the vicinity, and it is in a bad shape, van-operators and auto-drivers ferrying students to these schools skip this stretch to prevent damage to their vehicles. As a result, students have to walk to Arcot Road to be picked up and dropped by their school vans.

At present, the two-way 80-Feet-Road has a concrete median, widened footpath, street lights and stormwater drains. CMWSSB’ work on the road was under way for more than six months as it was being carried out in a phased manner to prevent traffic snarls.

The 80-Feet-Road connects K.K. Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Saligramam, Vadapalani, Alwarthirunagar, Ramapuram and Ashok Nagar. In fact, it is the shortest route to access CMBT in Koyambedu and Poonamallee High Road.

“Steps will be taken to relay the stretch soon,” says a Corporation official.