Virugambakkam police arrest two persons for running sex racket

December 25, 2022 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police arrested a man and a woman for running a prostitution racket at Saradha Nagar on Saturday and rescued three women. 

A senior police officer said after the police were tipped off that a house was being used for prostitution, the anti-vice squad of the Greater Chennai Police formed a team that raided the house. It found that the man and the woman had brought some women from other States for prostitution.

The police arrested T. Kalyanaraman, of Virugambakkam, and V. Immaculate Mary, of Royapuram. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. The rescued women were housed at a government hostel. 

